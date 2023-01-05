Texas fires Chris Beard amid domestic violence charge, despite fiancée retracting statement: reports

The University of Texas has fired men's head basketball coach Chris Beard while he faces a domestic violence charge, according to multiple reports.

The charge stems from an incident with his fiancée, Randi Trew, on Dec. 12. Trew initially said Beard strangled her, but she retracted her statement on Dec. 23.

"Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening," Trew said. "Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted."

Trew added she broke Beard's glasses in frustration, which "initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself."

Trew first stated Beard bit her and strangled her from behind to the point she couldn't breathe for several seconds. She told police "he just snapped on me and became super violent," adding that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts," according to a court affidavit.

Beard told police in a separate report that Trew struck him, and he tried to grab her wrists to stop her.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after he was arrested.

A Jan. 18 court hearing is scheduled.

Beard was in his second season of a seven-year deal after spending his previous five seasons at Texas Tech. He led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament championship in 2019, losing to Virginia in an overtime thriller. Last year's Longhorns team was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Purdue.

With the Red Raiders and Longhorns, he owns a 141-68 record, having made each of the last four March Madness tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.