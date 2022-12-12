Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns
Published

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on assault charge

Beard became the Longhorns head coach in 2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested for assault on a family member in Texas early Monday morning, according to police records. 

Beard, 49, was booked into the Travis County Jail at around 5:18 a.m. on a third degree felony charge of assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation, according to inmate records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. 

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks on during the Illinois Fighting Illini game at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City.

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks on during the Illinois Fighting Illini game at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

He was arrested by the Austin Police Department. According to law enforcement, police were called to a home for a disturbance just after midnight. 

The university acknowledged Beard’s arrest in a statement, via FOX Sports. 

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City.

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

Beard joined the Longhorns in April 2021 after leading Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game and the 2018 Elite Eight. In his 12 seasons as a head coach, he is 274-115 and 164-72 as a Division I head coach. 

Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Gonzaga Bulldogs game at the Moody Center on Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Gonzaga Bulldogs game at the Moody Center on Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

In his first year at Texas, Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 overall record.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

