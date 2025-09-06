Texas' Arch Manning laments 'sloppy' play in 5 touchdown performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning put together a confidence-boosting game on Saturday, bouncing back from a close loss against Ohio State in his 2025 season debut last week.

Manning and the Texas Longhorns topped the San Jose State Spartans, 38-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star quarterback was 19-of-30 with 295 passing yards, four touchdown passes and an interception. All four of his touchdown passes came in the first half. Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries had two touchdown catches each. The pass to Livingstone was for 83 yards.

Manning scampered for a touchdown in the second half.

He did lament some of Texas’ "sloppy" play, according to Burnt Orange Nation. The Longhorns turned the ball over twice and were 2-for-12 on third down. He went as far to say that his own performance was "not very good."

BILL BELICHICK, UNC BAN PATRIOTS SCOUTS FROM FOOTBALL PROGRAM: REPORTS

Still, it was a complete turnaround from last week when Manning struggled against the Buckeyes – who came into the game as the defending national champions and were ranked No. 1 in the nation after their win.

Of course, the hype around Manning has been palpable. He came into the year with high expectations, given how well he played in high school, and he seemed to execute well in the scenarios he was thrown into the first two years of his collegiate career.

He tried to keep Texas in the game as much as he could against Ohio State, but the defense was just too tough for him. Against San Jose State, Manning was pressured and had a turnover. But he was able to power through and cut down on some of the mistakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas will face off against UTEP next week.