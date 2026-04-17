Texans star defender becomes highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with $150M deal: reports

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Houston Texans star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. reportedly agreed to a Texas-sized contract extension on Friday.

The Texans and Anderson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension, making the 24-year-old the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $134 million in guaranteed money.

The Texans exercised Anderson’s fifth-year option in April. With the reported extension, Anderson is under team control for five years and will be paid $177 million overall across those seasons.

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The Texans selected Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and the Georgia native has been a star from the moment he touched the field.

Anderson made the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 when he recorded seven sacks and 45 tackles in 15 games. In his second season, he ramped up his production, recording 11 sacks and 37 combined tackles in 14 games.

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Last year, Anderson was a centerpiece of the Texans' excellent defense, which limited opponents to just 17.3 points per game, which was second in the NFL and allowed the fewest yards per game in the league at 279.

In 17 games, he had 12 sacks, 54 tackles and three forced fumbles, earning his second career Pro Bowl selection and finishing second in voting for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year behind Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

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Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons had the prior record for the highest-paid non-quarterback contract in NFL history when he signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension last season.

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