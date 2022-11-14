Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captaincy after trade deadline fallout: report

Cooks' new contract with the Texans reportedly played into trade decisions

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Texans reportedly stripped veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks of his captaincy this past week after he made public remarks seemingly criticizing the organization for not trading him by the NFL’s trade deadline. 

Those reports were verified Sunday when he took the field against the New York Giants with the "C" on his jersey noticeably missing. 

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans yells toward the sideline during the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans yells toward the sideline during the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted shortly after the deadline passed on Nov. 1. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

BRANDIN COOKS SENDS CRYPTIC TWEET AFTER TEXANS DON’T MOVE HIM AT NFL TRADE DEADLINE

A potential deal with the Dallas Cowboys was in the works but, according to reports at the time, the structure of his contract became an issue. 

Brandin Cooks of the Texans warms up before the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Brandin Cooks of the Texans warms up before the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Cooks signed a two-year extension worth $39.8 million with the Texans that runs through the 2024 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. And $36 million of the deal is guaranteed, with $18 million due in 2023. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the NFL Network, the decision to take away Cooks’ captaincy came after both public and private criticisms. 

Brandin Cooks of the Texans reacts after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston.

Brandin Cooks of the Texans reacts after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cooks did not play in the Texans’ Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had seven targets and four receptions for 37 yards on Sunday. Davis Mills’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Cooks was negated by a holding penalty. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.