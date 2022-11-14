Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captaincy after trade deadline fallout: report

The Houston Texans reportedly stripped veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks of his captaincy this past week after he made public remarks seemingly criticizing the organization for not trading him by the NFL’s trade deadline.

Those reports were verified Sunday when he took the field against the New York Giants with the "C" on his jersey noticeably missing.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted shortly after the deadline passed on Nov. 1. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

A potential deal with the Dallas Cowboys was in the works but, according to reports at the time, the structure of his contract became an issue.

Cooks signed a two-year extension worth $39.8 million with the Texans that runs through the 2024 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. And $36 million of the deal is guaranteed, with $18 million due in 2023.

According to the NFL Network, the decision to take away Cooks’ captaincy came after both public and private criticisms.

Cooks did not play in the Texans’ Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had seven targets and four receptions for 37 yards on Sunday. Davis Mills’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Cooks was negated by a holding penalty.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.