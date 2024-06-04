Texans star CJ Stroud wants Eli Manning's career over Aaron Rodgers': 'You want the rings'

C.J. Stroud, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, needed just one season with the Houston Texans to prove he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league right now.

He’s already gotten a taste of what playoff football is like, too, leading the Texans to not just the AFC South division title, but a playoff victory in the Wild Card Round against the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud’s career trajectory is already on the path to greatness, but there are different types of that when you look at recent history.

On one side, there are players like Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets’ signal caller who has four MVP trophies, five All-Pros, 10 Pro Bowls, and one Super Bowl ring under his belt.

But a recent appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast showed exactly where Stroud’s head is at.

"You want the rings, dog. Eli got two," Stroud said when asked if he’d rather Rodgers’ career arc or New York Giants legend Eli Manning’s.

Manning did not have the same overall success Rodgers has been able to accomplish all these years in the NFL, but he does have one more Super Bowl ring. And he beat the greatest of all time twice to accomplish those, taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

It's also worth noting Manning received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is considered the highest honor an NFL player can receive during his playing days.

Again, Rodgers has a Super Bowl under his belt, and he’s not done playing yet, so there’s always the chance to add to that collection. But Stroud’s response shows where his head is at after cementing his role as the Texans’ franchise quarterback.

Houston is a fun team to watch heading into the 2024 season, as Stroud led the way with over 4,000 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season.

There’s even more firepower to work with this season, as Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans from the Bills, joining a receiving corps that already sports Nico Collins, who received a lucrative extension this offseason, and Tank Dell, who shined in his rookie year before an injury cut it short.

Stroud’s future is bright in the NFL, and he’s hoping Super Bowl rings also shine bright in his trophy case down the line.

Some MVPs and All-Pro nods would be great, too.

