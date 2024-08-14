Expand / Collapse search
Texans star Will Anderson Jr., reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, reveals his biggest fear

Let's just say Anderson has a pretty extensive nighttime routine to make sure he can sleep

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, is a menacing individual on game day. 

However, when Anderson is off the field, he’s like the rest of us when it comes to having a fear. 

The Texans’ social media team posted a video to TikTok, where Anderson was breaking down things that make him just like the rest of us when he’s off the field. 

Will Anderson Jr. smiles at lectern

Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans talks with media during mandatory minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center on June 05, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

One of those things was a fear that he has whenever it’s time to go to bed: He’s afraid of the dark. 

"I’m scared of the dark," Anderson said laughing. "So, after my [game/practice] film, I turn my thing on. I hit my nightlight, and I turn the brightness down on my TV and I turn on Hulu and I turn on The Simpsons or Family Guy. I got to have a little bit of noise. 

"So that’s kind of really what I do, because I have to have some noise and a little bit of light in my room. I can’t do pitch dark." 

When Anderson isn’t making sure everything is perfect for him to sleep, he’s an avid fisher, saying he "loves nature" and "loves outdoors."

Will Anderson Jr. on field

Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans reacts during pregame warmups before an AFC wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Anderson also revealed that he owns seven American XL bully dogs.

"They walk me," Anderson said about his seven puppies, "but they walk with my dad right now. They just pull. They’re very strong, big, and they’re still puppies right now. It’s crazy how big they’re going to be."

Anderson might fear the dark, but when the lights come on for a football game, offenses are afraid of him. 

Will Anderson Jr. on field

Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Like his fellow first-round pick teammate, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Anderson proved his draft choice was worth it for Houston. Along with his seven sacks, Anderson had 22 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and 45 combined tackles over 15 games. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.