Texans sign Pro Bowl punter Lechler

The Houston Texans have signed seven-time Pro Bowl punter Shane Lechler on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The all-time leader in gross punting average with a mark of 47.5 yards, he comes to Houston after spending all 13 seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Twice he averaged over 50 yards in gross average and led the league in gross average four times, while also leading the league in net average four times.

Averaging 47 yards or better in each of the past four seasons, he has had just four punts blocked in his career and has placed 322 of his 1,014 punts inside the 20-yard line.

In 2012, he had a gross average of 47.2 yards and a net average of 39 yards with 81 punts, 21 of which landed inside the 20-yard line.