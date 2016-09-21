Texans-Patriots Capsule

HOUSTON (2-0) at NEW ENGLAND (2-0)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network

OPENING LINE - Houston by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 2-0, New England 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 6-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Texans 27-6, Dec. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK - Texans beat Chiefs 19-12; Patriots beat Dolphins 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 1 (tie), Texans No. 7

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (24).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (11), PASS (4).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (9).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (9), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Texans looking for first 3-0 start since 2012. . Win would give Houston its 100th all-time regular-season victory. . Houston coach Bill O'Brien was Patriots assistant from 2007 to 2011. . Texans have not allowed touchdown in six consecutive quarters. . Houston leads NFL with nine sacks, most through two games in team history. .Texans are 2-5 in Thursday night games. .While with Broncos last season, QB Brock Osweiler won in only other previous start against New England, 30-24 in Denver. . Rookie WR Will Fuller is third player in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards in each of first two career games. . DE J.J. Watt has six sacks, nine tackles for loss and fumble return for TD in nine Thursday games. Since entering NFL in 2011, he has 76 sacks, most in NFL. ... Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 10-2 in Thursday games. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 2-0 as starter and has 117.2 passer rating. . If QB Jacoby Brissett starts, it would be first time New England has started rookie QB since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. . Patriots are 91-47-1 against AFC South teams, only division in NFL where they have winning records against each team. . Including playoffs, New England has won 27 of past 29 at home. ... TE Martellus Bennett has 271 catches since 2012, fourth most by NFL tight end. . Fantasy Tip: Patriots WR Julian Edelman looking for third 100-yard receiving game against Houston.

---

