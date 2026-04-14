Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr celebrates sister's WNBA Draft selection with heartfelt message

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Basketball has become the family business for the Jaquez family.

The Chicago Sky selected Gabriela Jaquez with the No. 5 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday, making her the second professional basketball player in the family. Gabriela’s brother, Jaime Jaquez Jr., has spent the last three seasons with the Miami Heat.

Jaquez Jr. posted a message to his Instagram Stories congratulating his sister.

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"Mama we made it!" Jaquez Jr. wrote.

Jaquez was a standout player on UCLA’s national title-winning team this season. Her performance in the championship game capped off an outstanding season, as she scored 21 points while hauling in 10 rebounds with five assists in UCLA’s 79-51 win over South Carolina.

Jaquez, who spent all four years of her collegiate career with UCLA, averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 38 games this season. She shot an astounding 53.9% from the field and an impressive 39% from 3-point range.

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The 22-year-old was named to the 2025-26 NCAA All-Tournament team, the 2025-26 All-Big Ten team, and the 2024-25 NCAA All-Region team throughout her career.

Jaquez Jr. was not able to attend his sister’s big night as he is getting ready for the Heat’s NBA Play-in Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

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The 25-year-old small forward has had the best season of his young career for the Heat this year. In 75 games, with all but one of them coming off the bench, Jaquez Jr. has averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game, five rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Jaquez Jr. will hope to provide the Heat with a spark off the bench when they take on the Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

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