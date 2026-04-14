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Houston Astros

Astros star delivers explicit message to team as downhill spiral continues amid losing streak

Carlos Correa says the team has been playing 's---ty baseball'

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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The Houston Astros have lost six straight games and Carlos Correa was blunt in his profane assessment of the team’s recent play.

The Astros lost 6-2 to the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park, the final game of a four-game sweep by their American League West rivals. It was their eighth loss in their last nine games, and the skid has dropped them to last in the AL West.

"I don’t want to attach our failures to the injuries. Our failures are because we’re playing s---ty baseball. We’re a good club playing bad baseball," Correa said via MLB.com.

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Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacting after striking out during a baseball game.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Athletics in West Sacramento, California, on April 5, 2026. (Sara Nevis/AP Photo)

While Correa won’t attach the team’s struggles to injuries, the lineup and pitching staff have been ravaged by them in the early going of the season.

The Astros placed All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain and rookie right-hander Tatsuya Imai on the 15-day injured list with right arm fatigue Monday. Since the start of the season, the team has placed starting pitcher Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), outfielder Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain) on the injured list.

They were already without star closer Josh Hader in the bullpen, who was placed on the IL at the end of March with left biceps tendinitis.

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Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa watching from dugout during baseball game

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Carlos Correa watch the final inning of their loss to the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California, on April 3, 2026. (D. Ross Cameron/Imagn Images)

Astros manager Joe Espada vowed the team will fight through their current struggles.

"We’ll get through this," Espada said. "But, I’m doing well. I just don’t like when our players are injured. They work really hard in the offseason to come back in shape, and expectations are for us to go out there and perform and get back to the postseason, and this makes it tough to have our guys getting banged up. But, we’ll fight through this."

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Houston Astros' Carlos Correa flips his bat rounding bases after home run.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa flips his bat while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning in Houston, Texas, on April 1, 2026. (Michael Wyke/AP Photo)

Correa, a three-time All-Star, has been one of the few Astros players who has been immune to the team’s early-season struggles, hitting .291 with one home run and nine RBI while playing strong defense at both shortstop and third base.

The Astros (6-11) will look to turn things around when they play the Colorado Rockies (6-10) on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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