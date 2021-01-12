Texans great Andre Johnson blasts organization amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Houston Texans great Andre Johnson is a man of few words, but when he talks, you listen.

After the reports of the Texans requesting to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the former All-Pro wide receiver immediately took his thoughts to Twitter to voice his opinion.

Johnson defended Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and even took a direct shot at Jack Easterby, the executive of football operations.

"If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground," Johnson wrote on Tuesday. "The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!"

Johnson, a special advisor to former head coach Bill O’Brien in 2019, stepped away from the team last season. Johnson was around the Texans for the past two seasons and he had strong relationships with players on the team.

TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON COULD REQUEST TRADE, UNHAPPY WITH DIRECTION OF FRANCHISE: REPORTS

Before unleashing on the Texans and Easterby, Johnson hasn't posted anything on Twitter that wasn't a Crown Royal promotion since April of 2019.

Even former Texans All-Pro wideout Deandre Hopkins -- who is now with the Arizona Cardinals -- took notice.

"When Dre speak listen," Hopkins wrote.

A handful of former Texans players also responded to Johnson’s tweet.

Johnson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, was a member of the Texans from 2003 until 2014. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and he led the NFL in receptions (2006, 2008) and receiving yards (2008, 2009) twice.

Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions, 14,185 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns.