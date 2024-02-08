Texans’ CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr named Offensive, Defensive Rookies of the Year

For the second year in a row, teammates received the nods for the AP Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans received the awards at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Stroud may not have been the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft , but the Houston Texans sure are happy he fell to them.

The Texans selected Stroud with the second pick of the draft after the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young at No. 1.

Stroud was easily the best rookie quarterback of the 2023 NFL season, leading the Texans to a 10-7 record, a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns , and becoming just the fifth rookie quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Stroud was named a finalist for the award along with Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

"It’s amazing. It was a goal of mine coming into the year, and I’ve been blessed enough to be able to get the recognition for it and hopefully win it," he told Fox News Digital in January. "But I know there’s a lot of great players nominated, and they are just as deserved as me. So, I’m just really honored to be a part of that."

Stroud led all rookie quarterbacks with 23 touchdowns and became the youngest player to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Just one selection after taking Stroud second, the Texans selected Anderson, but that would not have been the case had they not traded up from No. 12.

Houston made the big splash by trading the 12th pick last year and their 2024 first-rounder to the third spot. At the time, many thought it was a risk – to be fair, not many expected Houston to be a 10-win team – but it all worked out.

Anderson recorded 7.0 sacks with the Texans, the second-most on the team. He also tied Jonathan Greenard with 22 quarterback hits.

Last year, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets won the awards.

