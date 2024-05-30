Testing finds 2 supplements Ryan Garcia was approved to take before fight had traces of banned substance

Ryan Garcia’s legal team was adamant that a legal supplement the boxer used leading up to his fight with Devin Haney was contaminated with a banned substance.

"We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead-up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source," a previous statement from Garcia’s team read after B sample results for the boxer found the banned PED Ostarine, matching the A samples from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) Doping Control tests the day before and after the fight.

After further testing, Garcia’s team told Fox News Digital in a statement that traces of Ostarine were found in two supplements that were declared by Garcia on VADA Doping Control forms, which were signed April 19 and 20.

"This confirms what we have consistently maintained: Ryan was a victim of supplement contamination and has never intentionally used any banned or performance-enhancing substances. Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory," the statement read.

"Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition. Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record. The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion. The recent test results reiterate this."

Garcia’s team provided the test results to Fox News Digital, first showing the supplement called NutraBio Super Carb, which is used to boost recovery during or after workouts. It is used to help replenish glycogen stores in the muscle.

The result, which was done by Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah, was Ostarine detection "in the range 70-2200 picograms per gram powder." A picogram is one-trillionth of a gram.

The sample was tested for "all banned substances including anabolic androgenic steroids, other anabolic agents, hormone receptor modulators including SARMS, HIF stabilizers, diuretics, and masking agents," the report read.

The second supplement, BodyHealth’s Perfect Amino, is used to build lean muscle while burning fat. After testing for the same banned substances, Ostarine was detected at "approximately 660-830 picograms per gram powder."

When Garcia originally caught wind of the B sample results, he was hasty to post on social media – a common theme for him leading up to the Haney fight – where he sarcastically said he loves steroids.

"Let’s go we positive," he tweeted in a post that has since been deleted. "Positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy. I F---ING LOVE STEROIDS. I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing. Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke’s on y’all. I will swallow all steroids."

Garcia upset Haney in the bout at Barclays Center, though the WBC super lightweight championship belt was not changing guard, as Garcia did not make weight prior to the fight. He was three pounds over when he weighed in, while he drank a beer.

Garcia’s team says a press conference will be held next week to provide more information and to answer any questions.

