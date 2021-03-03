Terry Bradshaw's 'Thomas Brady' alias story resurfaces 38 years later

Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw appear to have more in common than just being star NFL quarterbacks who have led their teams to multiple Super Bowl titles.

Quirky Research tweeted a photo of a UPI news article from March 3, 1983, with the headline: "Steelers’ ‘Tom Brady’ undergoes arm surgery." The story was about Bradshaw using an alias to check into a hospital to have minor elbow surgery.

According to the story, Bradshaw used the name "Thomas Brady" when he was in the Louisiana hospital to get the work done.

"Many times, we have to admit people under an assumed name or under no name to keep the press and the fans away," Charles Boyd, a hospital administrator, was quoted as saying at the time.

The tweet went viral Wednesday, as it was the anniversary of Bradshaw using the alias.

Bradshaw was coming off a season during which he played in all of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nine games in 1982. He had 1,768 passing yards and led the league with 17 passing touchdowns. The Steelers lost in the playoffs that year.

The following season, Bradshaw only played one game and would later retire from football.

Bradshaw finished with four Super Bowl titles, three Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection.