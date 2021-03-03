Tom Brady talks Lombardi Trophy toss: 'I was not thinking at the moment'

Tom Brady provided insight into a variety of topics during an interview that aired early Wednesday, his first since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lively Super Bowl boat parade last month.

Brady discussed his state of mind at the parade, the legendary Lombardi Trophy toss, and what his wife, Gisele Bündchen, said to him after Super Bowl LV during an appearance on "The Late Late Show" with host James Corden.

Corden showed Brady the viral clip of his boat-to-boat trophy toss. The quarterback jokingly said he "doesn't remember that quite as well."

TOM BRADY WAS ALREADY LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS HOURS AFTER WINNING SUPER BOWL LV

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" Brady told the host. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom."

"I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet," he added.

Brady also revealed that his daughter Vivian played a part in the viral clip. Just before he threw the trophy to an adjacent boat, she was heard in the video shouting, "Daddy, no!"

"That's my little 8-year-old daughter," Brady said. "Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? She's the voice of reason. Go figure."

Brady was also shown a clip of him being helped off the boat, which resulted in "Drunk Tom Brady" trending on social media last month.

Corden asked the quarterback whether he was impacted by sea legs or a bit of tequila during that moment.

"A little of both," Brady said. "It was definitely a moment of celebration. I'm happy I'm on land at that point."

"I'm happy I'm being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff [Ryan Griffin] at the right place at the right time," he continued. "Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that."

Brady had reason to celebrate after winning his seventh championship in a dominating 31-9 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN CELEBRATE 12 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: 'COULDN'T HAVE IMAGINED A BETTER PARTNER THAN YOU'

He told a story about his wife's immediate reaction following the big game.

"All of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me 'Dad!' and I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and then all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it she says, 'What more do you have to prove?'"

Brady said he gave her a big hug and quickly changed the subject.

At the end of the interview, Corden asked Brady if he had a shot in the NFL.

"Being completely honest, you have zero chance. Zero," Brady said.

"I might not make Tampa, but I could play for the Jets?" the host replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You might be able to play for the Jets. You're right about that," the quarterback added.