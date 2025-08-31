Tennis star Jelena Ostapenko apologizes on social media for remarks toward Taylor Townsend at US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Latvian tennis star Jelena Ostapenko apologized on social media for what she told American tennis player Taylor Townsend during an emotional outburst after a U.S. Open loss.

Ostapenko told Townsend she had "no education" as she pointed her finger at her opponent following an early-tournament loss to the American. She wrote on social media that English is not her native language, "so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe (is) tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court."

Townsend reacted to the apology after she won her doubles match on Saturday. She said she was unaware of it.

"That’s nice that she did that, that she apologized," Townsend said. "That’s fine. That’s cool. At the end of the day, I think that it’s a learning lesson for her. ... It’s great that she went to social media and apologized. But I really hope that, from this, she can take that like, hey, you can’t control people and it’s better just to focus on yourself."

Townsend said she hadn’t personally heard from Ostapenko. Townsend defeated the No. 25-ranked Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1. The two came face-to-face after the match with Ostapenko delivering the insults.

Townsend, who is Black, was asked by a reporter if Ostapenko’s comments at the net had racial undertones.

"I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth," Townsend replied.

"So, whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament."

Ostapenko said immediately after the match she was upset Townsend didn’t apologize after being helped by a net cord during a point. She also took issue with Townsend warming up before the match up at the net, instead of at the baseline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.