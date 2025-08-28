Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff fires back at critics questioning her glam tennis looks at US Open: 'I'm a human'

The American tennis star planned hair, nails and outfits in advance for major competitions

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
When it comes to Grand Slam tournaments, American tennis star Coco Gauff doesn’t mess around with her look. 

The U.S. Open is the calendar finale of the Grand Slams each year, and she said that she’s planned her outfits for tournaments like this in advance. 

As some questioned why she gets all glammed up – having her hair and nails done for the tournament, along with coordinated outfits – Gauff defended the choice. 

Coco Gauff reacts after point

Coco Gauff (USA) after beating Donna Vekic (not pictured) on day five of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

As the saying goes: "Look good, play good."

"I don’t know why it’s such a big deal what women choose to do with their on-court or off-court looks," Gauff said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

"I’m like, ‘I’m a human. Tennis is what I do, but it’s not who I am. And I like to express my way just like any other person likes to express themselves.’"

Gauff added that it’s "very rare" she has all three areas of her look planned – hair, nails and outfit – but she has focused on that just as much as preparing for her opponents. 

"For me, that’s just showing up on court being the best version of myself. But I definitely think if women want to do that, they should be celebrated and not persecuted for it," Gauff said. 

Coco Gauff walks into US Open court

Coco Gauff enters to play Donna Vekic (not pictured) on day five of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Gauff, who is ranked third in women’s singles at the U.S. Open, won her first two matches to move on to the third round this Saturday against No. 28 Magdalena Fręch. 

During her second-round match against Croatian Donna Vekić, which ended in a straight-sets victory for Gauff, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, she sported a red New Balance top with a red band around her waist, accompanied by a white skirt. She also had on a maroon headband and arm band during the match. 

It was the same look she had in her first-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. 

Coco Gauff at US Open

Coco Gauff hits to Donna Vekic (not pictured) on day five of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Gauff is hoping she can show off her style with another U.S. Open win, having collected the women’s singles title in 2023. She also won the French Open this year – another Grand Slam on the schedule.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

