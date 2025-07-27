Tennis star Anna Kalinskaya's dog rushes court after pro wins match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya defeated Emma Raducanu in the Citi D.C. Open on Saturday, and a familiar face joined her on the court to celebrate the victory.

Kalinskaya’s dog, a dachshund named Bella, ran onto the court. It was the second time the dog had come onto the hard court. Kalinskaya celebrated with Bella following a victory over Clara Tauson on Friday night.

The happy canine was seen getting a bit rambunctious as it ran over to Kalinskaya. The tennis pro then held up her dog to the crowd to a round of applause from those still in the stadium.

Kalinskaya will take on Leylah Fernandez in the final on Sunday. She defeated Raducanu, 6-4, 6-3 and topped Tauson 6-3, 7-5, on her way to the Fernandez matchup. Fernandez knocked off Elena Rybakina in the semis, and Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals.

Kalinskaya is ranked 48th in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, with her highest mark being 11th in the world. She has one singles title under her belt and is 307-189 in career singles matches.

Tauson ousted Kalinskaya in the round of 64 at Wimbledon earlier this month. She lost in the first round of the French Open back May to Marie Bouzkova.