Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Open Tennis

Tennis players confront each other at net over grunting controversy during US Open

Jaume Munar, who moved on to the Round of 16, told Zizou Bergs he didn't like his on-court noises

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Renowned chef unveils 2025 US Open menu items Video

Renowned chef unveils 2025 US Open menu items

Celebrity chef David Burke previews food available at the 2025 U.S. Open tournament on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.' 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another tense net-side confrontation overshadowed play at the U.S. Open, as Spain’s Jaume Munar and Belgium’s Zizou Bergs exchanged words after their third-round match in Flushing, New York."

Munar was not pleased with the noise that Bergs was making during Munar’s straight-sets victory in the third round. 

Bergs explained why after the match, referencing the trash-talking Munar allegedly had late in the match. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaume Munar reacts after point at US Open

Jaume Munar of Spain reacts in his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day 3 of the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest Tennis Complex on August 20, 2025 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Bergs asked him why at the net following his loss, and the two tennis players were seen jawing back and forth. 

AMERICAN MADISON KEYS UPSET BY UNRANKED RENATA ZARAZÚA IN US OPEN FIRST ROUND

"He was apparently not so happy with my grunting during the match, which I didn’t know," Bergs said. "I said, ‘It’s nothing towards you at all.’"

Munar gave his side of the story, saying Bergs’ grunting bothered him on multiple occasions. 

"I think he did some wrong things, but he said it was not on purpose," Munar said. "So, it’s not much more than that."

Zizou Bergs forehand at US Open

Zizou Bergs of Belgium returns to Jaume Munar of Spain during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

There was another incident during the match, as Bergs was docked a point for ball abuse after smashing a ball into the stands. He was trailing 40-love at the time, which gave Munar the game. 

It was 4-all in the third set, so Bergs’ lapse of control gave Munar control with a 5-4 lead and needed just one more game to take the match. 

That’s exactly what happened, as Munar closed it out in straight sets, 6–3, 7–6 (4), 6–4 to reach the Round of 16."

The win marks Munar’s deepest run at a Grand Slam, while Bergs, ranked outside the top 70, exited after making his main-draw debut in New York.

Zizou Bergs and Jaume Munar side by side

Zizou Bergs' grunting during his third-round match bothered his opponent, Jaume Munar, resulting in an at-net confrontation. (GETTY)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, Munar advanced to the second week of a Slam for the first time, where he will face Italy’s No. 10 seed Lorenzo Musetti on Monday to determine if he has a spot in the quarterfinals at the final Grand Slam of the tennis season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue