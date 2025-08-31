Tennis players confront each other at net over grunting controversy during US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another tense net-side confrontation overshadowed play at the U.S. Open, as Spain’s Jaume Munar and Belgium’s Zizou Bergs exchanged words after their third-round match in Flushing, New York."

Munar was not pleased with the noise that Bergs was making during Munar’s straight-sets victory in the third round.

Bergs explained why after the match, referencing the trash-talking Munar allegedly had late in the match.

Bergs asked him why at the net following his loss, and the two tennis players were seen jawing back and forth.

"He was apparently not so happy with my grunting during the match, which I didn’t know," Bergs said. "I said, ‘It’s nothing towards you at all.’"

Munar gave his side of the story, saying Bergs’ grunting bothered him on multiple occasions.

"I think he did some wrong things, but he said it was not on purpose," Munar said. "So, it’s not much more than that."

There was another incident during the match, as Bergs was docked a point for ball abuse after smashing a ball into the stands. He was trailing 40-love at the time, which gave Munar the game.

It was 4-all in the third set, so Bergs’ lapse of control gave Munar control with a 5-4 lead and needed just one more game to take the match.

That’s exactly what happened, as Munar closed it out in straight sets, 6–3, 7–6 (4), 6–4 to reach the Round of 16."

The win marks Munar’s deepest run at a Grand Slam, while Bergs, ranked outside the top 70, exited after making his main-draw debut in New York.

With the win, Munar advanced to the second week of a Slam for the first time, where he will face Italy’s No. 10 seed Lorenzo Musetti on Monday to determine if he has a spot in the quarterfinals at the final Grand Slam of the tennis season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

