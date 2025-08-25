Expand / Collapse search
American Madison Keys upset by unranked Renata Zarazúa in US Open first round

The No. 6-ranked tennis player in the world was stunned after losing in 3 sets

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Madison Keys, the American tennis star ranked No. 6 in the world, is out after her first-round matchup at the 2025 U.S. Open did not go her way. 

Keys was upset by Renata Zarazúa, an unranked competitor from Mexico, 7-6 (12-10), 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, as the crowd was stunned at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 

Keys was looking to finish strong after winning the Australian Open earlier this year to collect a Grand Slam title. But Zarazúa was relentless despite losing a hard-fought first set in a thrilling tiebreak. 

Madison Keys forehand at US Open

Madison Keys (USA) hits to Renata Zarazua (MEX)(not pictured) on day two of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 25, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Keys was able to take the first set following her 12-10 victory in the tiebreak, but Zarazúa forced another in the second and came away with the 7-3 win to keep the match alive. 

Then, in the third set, Zarazúa shockingly broke Keys to make it 6-5, and she put her away in the next game to seal the stunning win. 

For Keys, the loss could be explained by a rare plethora of unforced errors. She made a whopping 89 unforced errors compared to 46 winners, and no matter what you’re ranked in the seeding, that is going to be hard to overcome. 

Renata Zarazua reacts after winning match

Renata Zarazua (MEX) celebrates after defeating Madison Keys (USA)(not pictured) on day two of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 25, 2025.  (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Thus, an American who was expected to be competing well into the U.S. Open on home soil is heading home early. 

Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, dominated in her opening round matchup against Mayar Sherif of Egypt, while Emma Navarro (No. 10) defeated Yafan Wang of China in straight sets as well. 

Madison Keys forehand at US Open

Madison Keys of the United States plays a forehand shot against Renata Zarazua of Mexico during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff, who is the highest-ranked American in the world, is set for her first-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday night. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

