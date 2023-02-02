Tennis great Serena Williams opens up about Oscars slap that 'overshadowed' film

Tennis legend Serena Williams opened up about last year’s Oscars moment that overshadowed the entire Academy Awards show as the movie about her father was nominated six times and won Will Smith a Best Actor award.

However, Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was what captured the attention of the world last March. Williams, whose father was depicted in "King Richard," spoke to CBS’ Gayle King about the famous moment.

"I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed," she said. "But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.

"We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot."

In July, Smith opened up about slap in a video posted to YouTube.

He apologized to Rock’s family and admitted the choice he made to hit the comedian was his own.

"I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," Smith said. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Smith ended the video explaining that "disappointing people" is his "central trauma."

"I hate when I let people down," Smith said. "So, it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me and the work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself."

"I'm human," he continued. "And, I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s--t. So, I would say to those people, I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world, and you know if you hang on I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

