Tennis
Published

Serena Williams teases tennis comeback after recent retirement: 'Tom Brady started a really cool trend'

Williams said she still hopes to be involved in tennis in some way

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Serena Williams ended her decorated career with a third-round exit at the U.S. Open. Just weeks later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is teasing fans about a potential comeback. 

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, Williams spoke about her recent decision to "evolve" from tennis after the U.S. Open, but she seemed to suggest fans may not have seen the last of her. 

Serena Williams celebrates her win against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their 2022 U.S. Open second-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 31, 2022.

Serena Williams celebrates her win against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their 2022 U.S. Open second-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 31, 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP  )

"I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend," Williams said with a laugh. "And the way he did. Huge." 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February, citing his commitment to his family. Six weeks later, he was back. 

Williams said that while she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, she wants to remain involved in the sport of tennis. 

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during a third-round match at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 2, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during a third-round match at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 2, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"Yeah, you know, I do. I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there’s no way I don’t want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future. I don’t know what that involvement is yet, but I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it," Williams said. 

"It’s been such a light in my life, and I definitely want to keep some sort of – something involved in that." 

Serena Williams reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round of the U.S. Open Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

Serena Williams reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round of the U.S. Open Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Williams, who turns 41 Sept. 26, ended her career in Flushing Meadows earlier this month after falling in three sets to Alja Tomljanovic, but the moment is something she’ll never forget. 

"I couldn't have asked for anything more and it was — I'll never forget those moments, you know, it was pretty awesome."


 

