Tennis
Tennis star Daniil Medvedev takes over as world No. 1 as ITF announces ban on Russian, Belarusian federations

Athletes from Russia and Belarus can compete but not under the name or flag of their countries

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Just one day after Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev officially took over as the world No.1, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced Tuesday that the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation will be indefinitely suspended from international events as a result of the widespread attacks on Ukraine. 

The ITF joined a number of international governing bodies that have placed sporting sanctions on both countries, canceling all ITF events set to take place in either country and barring those athletes from participating under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. 

"The International Tennis Federation (ITF) condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its facilitation by Belarus," the statement read. "In addition to the cancellation of all ITF events in those countries, the ITF Board has today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice."

Russian and Belarusian flags wave during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument.

Russian and Belarusian flags wave during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument. (Ramil NasibulinTASS via Getty Images)

It continued: "The ITF remains in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), in which Medvedev holds his ranking, and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) followed suit, adding that the "safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority." 

"A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week," the joint statement read. "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return." 

The ATP and WTA announced that in addition to following the ITF’s latest policy, a combined event scheduled to take place in Moscow in October has been canceled. 

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Jan. 27, 2022.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

"At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice," the statement continued. 

Medvedev, a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open, took over as the world No. 1, becoming the first player other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004. 

On Monday, he tweeted that such an "honor" comes with "mixed emotions" following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. 

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

"It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week," Medvedev wrote. "Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead." 

Medvedev previously made calls for peace over the weekend, saying it was "not easy to hear all this news." 

