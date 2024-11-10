Tennis Channel analyst suspended indefinitely after hot-mic comments made about 2024 Wimbledon champ

Tennis Channel analyst Jon Wertheim was suspended indefinitely for "unprofessional" comments about a female player while on air.

It was a hot-mic moment for Wertheim, also a "60 Minutes" correspondent, who commented on Barbora Krejcikova’s appearance during the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Wertheim’s comment came during Krejcikova’s loss to Zheng Qinwen, this year’s Olympic gold medalist in women’s singles, while he was on screen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejcikova," Wertheim said during the TV segment, thinking he was not being aired. "Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Jon take the court."

Krejcikova responded to Wertheim’s comments, saying it was "unprofessional commentary."

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," Krejcikova wrote in a social media post. "This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in [the] sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

COCO GAUFF MAKES HISTORY IN SAUDI ARABIA AFTER PREVIOUS ‘RESERVATIONS’ ABOUT PLAYING THERE

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Wertheim issued an apology to Krejcikova via social media.

"I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air," Wertheim said. "I acknowledge them. I apologize for them. I reached out immediately and apologized to the player."

Wertheim’s apology post also included what happened from his perspective.

"In rehearsal we were shown a graphic of a player who had just competed," Wertheim wrote. "it showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead. A few moments later, I was told to frame up my zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead resemble the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room chimed in and I bantered back. Though this was a private rehearsal, this exchange inadvertently, and without context, made it to live air.

"I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."

Finally, Tennis Channel released a statement on Wertheim’s indefinite suspension.

"Jon has dedicated his career to shining a light on and growing this sport and has been a valued member of our family and the tennis community," the statement read. "That said, Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Krejcikova is a two-time Grand Slam champion, winning the French Open in 2021 and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.