Tennessee waives traditional waiting period to allow Summitt to enter Hall of Fame this year

Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt is heading to the Lady Volunteer Hall of Fame.

Summitt joined former Lady Vols basketball player Michelle Marciniak, track star Jane Haist and golfer Young-A Yang in the class of inductees announced Friday by athletic director Dave Hart. An enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Athletes normally are eligible for inclusion 10 years after they've graduated, while administrators are eligible five years after their last service to the school. The five-year rule was waived for Summitt, who stepped down in April with 1,098 career victories, making her the winningest coach in Division I men's or women's basketball history.

Summitt, who remains on staff as head coach emeritus, led the Lady Vols to eight national championships in her 38-year head coaching tenure.