Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt seen grabbing face mask of quarterback after key fumble

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was seen getting into the face of his quarterback and feeling enraged enough to grab the player’s face mask during the team's loss against Alabama on Saturday.

Pruitt was unleashing his frustration on Jarrett Guarantano after the player fumbled on 4th-and-goal from the Alabama 1-yard line in a pivotal moment.

Guarantano tried to extend his hands over the goal line but the ball was knocked loose and picked up by Trevon Diggs, who returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. Tennessee could have cut the lead to make it a one-possession game with the score.

“We’ve run two quarterback sneaks earlier in the game by pushing the pile,” Pruitt said after the game, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“We could either go back with it or run a sneak, and we elected to run a sneak and he shouldn’t have jumped over the top. He should have pushed it there over the middle.”

Guarantano was in the game for Brian Mauer, who left with a concussion. Guarantano was 7-for-16 with 55 passing yards in his brief stint against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide managed to get the victory over the Volunteers, 35-13, to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0 and 4-0 in the conference.

Tennessee dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.