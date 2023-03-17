Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Tennessee holds off Louisiana-Lafayette to move on in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee moves on to face the Duke Blue Devils

Associated Press
Tyreke Key scored 12 points, Jahmai Mashack added 11 and No. 4 seed Tennessee survived a late scare to hold off Louisiana-Lafayette 58-55 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (26-8) whittled an 18-point deficit to three in the final minute — creating some tense moments and a couple technical fouls — but the Volunteers (24-10) closed it out by forcing tough shots and making just enough free throws.

Tennessee, which lost six of 10 heading into the tournament, advanced to face fifth-seeded Duke in the East Region’s second round at the Amway Center. 

Santiago Vescovi #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers handles the ball against Jalen Dalcourt #5 of the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Santiago Vescovi #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers handles the ball against Jalen Dalcourt #5 of the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Blue Devils routed No. 12 seed Oral Roberts 74-51 earlier Thursday, giving Duke coach Jon Scheyer a win in his tournament debut.

It will be the first meeting between Tennessee and Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols should hope to take much better care of the ball than they did against the Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions. 

Jalen Dalcourt #5 of the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns attempts a lay up against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Jalen Dalcourt #5 of the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns attempts a lay up against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

They finished with 18 turnovers in the fourth game without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore a ligament in his left knee in the team’s regular-season finale. Zeigler led the Southeastern Conference with 6.5 assists a game.

Uros Plavsic added nine points, and Oliver Nkamhoua chipped in eight for Tennessee.

Jahmai Mashack #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. 

Jahmai Mashack #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 points.