Temple Owls

Temple kicker drills 64-yard field goal for second longest in modern FBS history

Maddux Trujillo's kick is the longest in Lincoln Financial Field history

Ryan Morik
Published
Kickers are ridiculously good nowadays, even at the college level.

As NFL kickers continue to put on a show by being all but automatic regardless of distance, it's clear the future of kicking may be in even better hands.

Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo drilled a 64-yard field goal, with plenty of room to spare, Saturday, making history.

Temple scoreboard

Temple Owls banners covering the end zone seating at Lincoln Financial Field before a game against the Villanova Wildcats. (Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

Trujillo's field goal was the eighth longest in NCAA history, but the second longest in modern FBS history. Yahoo Sports notes that kickers were able to use a tee until 1989. The longest made kick was 69 yards in 1976.

Ex-NFL kicker Martin Gramatica still holds the modern-day record by a yard, a feat he accomplished in 1998 with Kansas State.

Trujillo's kick is the longest successful field goal since 2008, and it was the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history, beating Jake Elliott's 61-yard boot in 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants as time expired.

The field goal changed the momentum of the game , cutting the Owls' deficit against Utah State to 21-17 entering halftime.

Temple logo

A Temple Owls pylon prior to a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Temple scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take a 38-21 lead.

Utah State attempted a comeback with a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth, but Temple responded with a touchdown roughly a minute later to make sure it wouldn't squander its comeback. In the end, it was a 49-25 win for Temple, which earned its first win of the season.

Temple logo

Lincoln Financial Field before a game between the Temple Owls and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Derik Hamilton/USA Today Sports)

Owls quarterback Evan Simon threw four touchdowns, including a 91-yarder to Dante Wright, and ran for another score in the big victory.

