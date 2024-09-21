Temple kicker drills 64-yard field goal for second longest in modern FBS history

Kickers are ridiculously good nowadays, even at the college level.

As NFL kickers continue to put on a show by being all but automatic regardless of distance, it's clear the future of kicking may be in even better hands.

Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo drilled a 64-yard field goal, with plenty of room to spare, Saturday, making history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trujillo's field goal was the eighth longest in NCAA history, but the second longest in modern FBS history. Yahoo Sports notes that kickers were able to use a tee until 1989. The longest made kick was 69 yards in 1976.

Ex-NFL kicker Martin Gramatica still holds the modern-day record by a yard, a feat he accomplished in 1998 with Kansas State.

Trujillo's kick is the longest successful field goal since 2008, and it was the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history, beating Jake Elliott's 61-yard boot in 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants as time expired.

The field goal changed the momentum of the game , cutting the Owls' deficit against Utah State to 21-17 entering halftime.

ACTING SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR PRESSED ON TRUMP'S POTENTIAL APPEARANCE AT ALABAMA-GEORGIA GAME

Temple scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take a 38-21 lead.

Utah State attempted a comeback with a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth, but Temple responded with a touchdown roughly a minute later to make sure it wouldn't squander its comeback. In the end, it was a 49-25 win for Temple, which earned its first win of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Owls quarterback Evan Simon threw four touchdowns, including a 91-yarder to Dante Wright, and ran for another score in the big victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.