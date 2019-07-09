Tedy Bruschi says he's doing 'much better' after suffering second stroke

Three-time Super Bowl-champion linebacker Tedy Bruschi says he’s doing “much better” after suffering a second stroke last week.

Bruschi, 46, said in an Instagram post on Monday he knew what was happening immediately last Thursday when he lost the use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.

Bruschi was taken to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment.

He listed warning signs of a stroke in his Instagram post. A stroke can be devastating, and lethal, if not treated immediately.

Bruschi also suffered a stroke in February 2005, just days after his New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The former college star at Arizona learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired.

But Bruschi later returned to the NFL during 2005 season, winning Comeback Player of the year, and played three more seasons with the Patriots.

He joined ESPN as an analyst soon after.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and the Associated Press contributed to this report.