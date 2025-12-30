Ted Cruz unloads on state of college football as programs get decimated by transfer portal: 'Absolute crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has been trying for years now to get more regulations around name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in college sports, saying back in 2023 that the landscape was "in peril."

Now, in 2025, Cruz sees college football specifically as a "disaster."

Cruz responded to a post on X, which called the "current college football landscape...unsustainable."

The post pointed out that the Iowa State Cyclones, who just lost longtime head coach Matt Campbell to the vacant Penn State Nittany Lions job, only has 17 players remaining on their roster for next season. Among those players, only one was a starter.

Essentially, the Cyclones will have to field an entirely new roster and team and hope they can jell heading into 2026.

Cruz slammed the fact the NCAA allows this.

"An absolute crisis," he wrote on X. "Congress NEEDS to act. For months, I’ve been working night & day to try to bring Republicans and Democrats together to save college sports.

"If we fail to do so, it will be an utter tragedy. And it’s happening right before our eyes."

Cruz introduced a bill in 2023, two years after NIL was born, in hopes that tighter regulations would help college sports nationwide. Instead, we’ve seen programs paying for top players through NIL deals, while the transfer portal has allowed players to move from school to school each year.

Cruz is one of the top lawmakers in support of the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act, which would give the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption in hopes of protecting the organization from potential lawsuits over eligibility rules and would prohibit athletes from becoming employees of their schools."

"The SCORE Act is the free market, individual liberty, limited government fix to the ‘name, image, and likeness (NIL)’ issue in college athletics,’" a letter addressed to House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., read earlier this month.

The groups in favor of the SCORE Act said the bill is the "common-sense way" to establish rules and preempt confusing state laws in the NIL era.

"H.R. 4312 prohibits trial lawyers from suing under federal or state antitrust law. It also provides that athletes receiving NIL compensation need not be employees of these universities, protecting them from compulsory unionization. This means student-athletes can be treated as small business owners, not unionized workers," the letter added.

The conservative groups framed the SCORE Act as being a better plan than the "Student Athlete Fairness and Enforcement (SAFE) Act," which has mostly been backed by Democrats. The SCORE Act has at least scored some bipartisanship support in the House.

The SCORE Act also calls on schools to share revenue, per terms of the House settlement to the tune of 22% "if such rules provide that such pool limit is AT LEAST 22 percent of the average annual college sports revenue of the 70 highest-earning schools."

Finally, the SCORE Act prohibits schools from using student fees to fund NIL payments.

