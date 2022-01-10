Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Team USA's Brittany Bowe gives up 500 spot to Erin Jackson: 'This is bigger than just me'

The Winter Olympics start Feb. 3

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brittany Bowe made sure her Team USA teammate Erin Jackson will be competing at the Beijing Olympics next month thanks to a generous decision to give up her spot in the 500-meter competition.

Jackson, the world’s top-ranked speedskater in the event, slipped in the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee allowing Bowe and Kimi Goetz to take the top two spots. The rules didn’t allow Jackson to re-skate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe hug in front of Mia Kilburg-Manganello and Kimi Goetz after being nominated for 2022 on Jan 9, 2022, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe hug in front of Mia Kilburg-Manganello and Kimi Goetz after being nominated for 2022 on Jan 9, 2022, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

"I didn’t want to have this moment without Erin out there. I called her late this morning and said that I wanted to officially give her her spot," Bowe said. "In my heart, there was never a question."

Bowe, a three-time Olympian, will compete in the 1,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. Goetz will compete in the 500 and 1,000 competitions. Bowe has won several gold medals in world competitions. She won bronze in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the team pursuit. Goetz has yet to participate in the Olympics.

NATHAN CHEN, VINCENT ZHOU JOIN JASON BROWN IN MAKING MAKE US TEAM FOR OLYMPICS

Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe speak to the media during the 2022 US Olympic Trials - Long Track for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Pettit National Ice Center.

Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe speak to the media during the 2022 US Olympic Trials - Long Track for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Pettit National Ice Center. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event in November. She said she was "incredibly grateful" by Bowe’s gesture.

Bowe said it was for the good of Team USA.

"This is bigger than just me. This is the Olympic Games and it’s about Team USA and giving everybody the opportunity to showcase what they got," she said.

Brittany Bowe competes in the Women's 1,500 meter event during the 2022 US Olympic Trials - Long Track for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Pettit National Ice Center on Jan 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Brittany Bowe competes in the Women's 1,500 meter event during the 2022 US Olympic Trials - Long Track for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Pettit National Ice Center on Jan 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 3 in Beijing.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.  If you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com