Team USA's Brittany Bowe gives up 500 spot to Erin Jackson: 'This is bigger than just me'

Brittany Bowe made sure her Team USA teammate Erin Jackson will be competing at the Beijing Olympics next month thanks to a generous decision to give up her spot in the 500-meter competition.

Jackson, the world’s top-ranked speedskater in the event, slipped in the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee allowing Bowe and Kimi Goetz to take the top two spots. The rules didn’t allow Jackson to re-skate.

"I didn’t want to have this moment without Erin out there. I called her late this morning and said that I wanted to officially give her her spot," Bowe said. "In my heart, there was never a question."

Bowe, a three-time Olympian, will compete in the 1,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. Goetz will compete in the 500 and 1,000 competitions. Bowe has won several gold medals in world competitions. She won bronze in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the team pursuit. Goetz has yet to participate in the Olympics.

Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event in November. She said she was "incredibly grateful" by Bowe’s gesture.

Bowe said it was for the good of Team USA.

"This is bigger than just me. This is the Olympic Games and it’s about Team USA and giving everybody the opportunity to showcase what they got," she said.

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 3 in Beijing.