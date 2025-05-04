Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Team Brazil coach gives high praise to Caitlin Clark: 'You’ve changed the history in basketball'

Clark gave the perfect answer to Leo Figueiro on the court

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Carver-Hawkeye Arena sold-out crowd got to see Caitlin Clark in action once more, but this time, she was wearing an Indiana Fever jersey instead of her black and yellow Iowa threads. 

The Fever’s second WNBA preseason game was a special one, as the Brazil National Team traveled to Iowa City to take on Indiana in an exhibition game. 

During the 108-44 rout by the Fever, Team Brazil head coach Leo Figueiro shared a nice moment with Clark during the second quarter when he went over to her in between whistles. 

Caitlin Clark smiles with Team Brazil

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, center, takes a photo with the Brazil National Team after the game at Carver-Haweye Arena. (Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Clark was mic’d up for the game, so that moment was shared for the world to hear. 

"You’re an amazing player, congratulations," Figueiro said to Clark, who went up to him to see how he was. "You’ve changed the history in basketball."

Clark gave a very professional answer. 

"I appreciate it," she said. "Thanks for coming here and playing us."

Clark switched the conversation from her to Team Brazil. 

"Most people you’ve played in front of?" Clark asked, to which Figueiro responded, "Yeah."

Caitlin Clark talks to Team Brazil players

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, right, talks to members of the Brazilian National Team after the Fever defeated Brazil in a preseason game May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (IMAGN)

It might have been a blowout, but Team Brazil was not mad after the game. One could tell they enjoyed the crowd and interacting with players, while showcasing their own skill. Clark and others took pictures and spoke with the players after the game. 

After the game, Clark was asked about the crowd that poured into the arena to see her play in her old stomping grounds. 

"I certainly give the fans something to cheer about. That’s my goal," Clark said, per HawkCentral. "Get them involved. Get them loud. Because, I told my teammates, it’s going to be the loudest arena you’ve ever played in. So, I’ve got to make a few shots and be able to get them on their feet."

Clark looked just as she did for the Hawkeyes, pulling up at the logo for a deep three-pointer, which had the crowd roaring. She finished with 14 points in just over 18 minutes of play, her first of the 2025 season, as she sat out against the Washington Mystics in the Fever’s first preseason game.

Caitlin Clark speaks with Team Brazil coach

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, smiles with Brazilian National Team head coach Leonardo Figueroa on Sunday, May 4, 2025 during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (IMAGN)

The 2024 Rookie of the Year is ready to take the next step in year two in the WNBA, but this matchup against Team Brazil is yet another reminder of how Clark is playing an enormous role in changing the game of basketball and women’s sports as a whole. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.