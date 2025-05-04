Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Fever demolish Team Brazil in WNBA preseason game

Clark, who didn't play Fever's first preseason game due to leg injury, finished with 16 points

Scott Thompson
Published
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had their way with the Brazil National Team in the team’s second WNBA preseason game this year. 

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark’s old stomping grounds with the Iowa Hawkeyes, was the location for this special preseason matchup, and the NCAA’s all-time leading point scorer felt right at home again. 

In the 108-44 victory, Clark poured in 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while dishing out five assists and collecting six rebounds over her 18:42 minutes on the floor. 

Caitlin Clark finishes layup

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shoots against Brazil's Ayla McDowell, May 4, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (IMAGN)

Clark didn’t play the team’s opening preseason game against the Washington Mystics due to a leg injury, but she looked locked in for her first action of 2025 in a Fever uniform. 

And, of course, she was pouring in three-pointers from the Hawkeyes' logo just as she did in college. 

Clark was one of four Fever starters who had double-digit points in this one, including Kelsey Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, while also tallying three steals. 

Caitlin Clark fouled

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark takes the ball to the basket against Brazilian National Team guard Tainá Mayor da Paixão on May 4, 2025. (IMAGN)

Aliyah Boston, who Clark developed a great rapport with during her Rookie of the Year campaign, had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Indiana.

Some newcomers for the Fever, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, also contributed in the rout over Team Brazil. 

As a team, the Fever shot an impressive 15-of-33 from beyond the arc, marking 45.5% shots made from three-point territory. They also got Team Brazil to turn the ball over 26 times, showcasing their defensive prowess early this year. 

Caitlin Clark reacts on court

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark questions an official during the game. (IMAGN)

The Fever wrap up their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday before they begin their regular season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.