Indiana Fever

Fever, Mystics players get into heated incidents during preseason game

Indiana won the game 79-74

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The heat was turned up a notch as the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics squared off in the first preseason game of the year on Saturday.

At one point, Cunningham went up for a defensive rebound over Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen. The veteran guard was tossed to the ground and got into the face of the former USC standout. Fever guard Lexie Hull had to step in between the two players.

Sophie Cunningham on the floor

Washington Mystics Emily Engstler (21), Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham (8) and Washington Mystics Sonia Citron (22) fight for a loose ball on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Mystics guard Morgan Jones put her arm around Iriafen as the 6-foot-3 turned her back away from Cunningham and smiled. Iriafen was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul.

It wasn’t the only incident during the game.

Cunningham was also getting held by Brittney Sykes as she tried to make herself available for a DeWanna Bonner pass. Sykes pushed Cunningham to the ground and was met with Bonner’s intensity.

Lexie Hull passes

Indiana Fever Lexie Hull (10) passes to Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham (8) on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Sophie's a dawg," Fever head coach Stephanie White said, via Indy Star. "She's a competitor. She's versatile. She allows us to do different things. She plays with such toughness. She's huge, and she's going to be for us all season long.

"What she brings, from an energy standpoint, she raises the level of play of everybody around her as soon as she steps foot on the floor, hell, even on the sideline. I mean, her communication, everything, she's definitely an X factor."

Indiana won the game 79-74 in overtime.

The Mystics made have had one of the worst records in the WNBA last season but made clear in the preseason that they weren’t going to be pushed around by any team.

Stephanie White and Austin Kelly

Indiana Fever assistant coach Austin Kelly and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White celebrate Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Washington’s season begins May 16 against the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana’s season begins May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

