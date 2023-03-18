Expand / Collapse search
TCU Horned Frogs
Published

TCU avoids upset with last-second layup to take down Arizona State

Gonzaga is next for the Horned Frogs

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
TCU trailed for over 25 minutes, but they picked a good time to take the lead and hold it.

The sixth-seeded Horned Frogs fought back from an 11-point deficit to take down No. 11 Arizona State, 72-70, after a last-second bucket.

TCU trailed the entire second half but took the lead with just under 40 seconds by knocking a pair of free throws. Out of a timeout, ASU could not get a bucket, and they were fouled while already in the double bonus.

Mike Miles Jr. only made one of two, giving the Sun Devils a chance to tie it up, and they did after a three-pointer by DJ Horne with 12.4 seconds.

TCU forward JaKobe Coles, front, reacts after hitting the go-ahead basket, next to Arizona State guard Frankie Collins in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tied at 70, JaKobe Coles took the ball from the top of the key and nailed a floater with 1.5 seconds left, and Arizona State's three-fourths heave was no good.

Xavier Cork #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Coles was 5-for-10 from the floor, scoring 11 points off the bench, and it was those final two that are now engrained in Horned Frogs fans' minds.

Miles Jr. led the way with 26 points. He was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.

It may not be total redemption from the 65-7 College Football Playoff National Championship, but it's something.

Xavier Cork #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Arizona State will go up against No. 3 Gonzaga in the second round on Sunday. Gonzaga defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon on Friday night.