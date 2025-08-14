Taylor Swift says turning Jason Kelce’s daughters into cat fans after white lie was a ‘great challenge’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift reveled in her ability to convince Jason Kelce’s young daughters that cats are, in fact, not "poisonous."

During her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce asked Swift how she felt about Jason telling his daughters that cats are poisonous, likely in an effort to dissuade them from asking for one.

"It was actually really a great challenge, because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous. And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag doll cat, who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby," Swift said confidently.

" My favorite thing ever is when Benny (Jason’s 2-year-old) will come up to me and just go, ‘I find Benjamin. I find him,' And she’s just like over there, just laying with him and petting him and holding him."

Swift added that the girls get excited to be around her three cats, which she named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

"I’m like, ‘Yup, and you know what? [Meredith] didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said.’ And I’m like, ‘Well.’"

The international pop star, who joined the podcast Wednesday for the first time since her romance with Travis began in 2023, also revealed that Jason’s family may be getting a cat of their own after becoming friendly with hers.

"You’re getting a proper cat. You’re getting a cat that chases mice," she said. "What I have are not that. They sit around, and that’s enough."

Jason didn’t deny the speculation, adding that a "barn cat" wasn’t entirely out of the question.

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed another member of the family earlier this year when they announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley, in March.