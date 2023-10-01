Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they flock to MetLife Stadium

Swift appeared at the game to support the Chiefs amid rumors she's dating Taylor Swift

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they enter MetLife Stadium Video

Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they enter MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift fans talked to OutKick before Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Jets.

There was a lot of New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs jersey at MetLife Stadium for the Sunday night matchup but some fans just came to East Rutherford, N.J., to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift.

OutKick’s Caity McDuffee caught up with some fans outside the stadium before the game. Some fans were clear they only came for Swift as they sported Jets gear with Chiefs hats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift fans at MetLife

Taylor Swift fans sport Jets and Chiefs gear. (OutKick)

McDuffee tested some of the Swift fans’ knowledge about the NFL before the game.

The Swifties knew more about the history of the pop superstar rather than some NFL trivia. The others were able to complete the lyrics to some of Swift’s most iconic songs.

DONNA KELCE SITS NEXT TO ANOTHER FAMOUS FACE TO WATCH EAGLES PLAY COMMANDERS

Taylor Swift points at the field next to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Swift chatted with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the game. (Dustin Satloff)

Meanwhile, as the sun went down, Swift showed up at MetLife Stadium with a few of her celebrity friends. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others came with the "Lover" singer.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Taylor Swift at the game

Taylor Swift arrives prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.