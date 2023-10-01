Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they flock to MetLife Stadium

There was a lot of New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs jersey at MetLife Stadium for the Sunday night matchup but some fans just came to East Rutherford, N.J., to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift.

OutKick’s Caity McDuffee caught up with some fans outside the stadium before the game. Some fans were clear they only came for Swift as they sported Jets gear with Chiefs hats.

McDuffee tested some of the Swift fans’ knowledge about the NFL before the game.

The Swifties knew more about the history of the pop superstar rather than some NFL trivia. The others were able to complete the lyrics to some of Swift’s most iconic songs.

Meanwhile, as the sun went down, Swift showed up at MetLife Stadium with a few of her celebrity friends. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others came with the "Lover" singer.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.