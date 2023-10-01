Donna Kelce sits next to another famous face to watch Eagles play Commanders

Donna Kelce had a new celebrity next to her as she sat in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Philadelphia Eagles, and her son Jason Kelce, take on the Washington Commanders.

The broadcast cameras showed Donna Kelce siting with a "New Heights" podcast hat on her head and Eagles jersey on her back and the actor who plays Jake from State Farm, Kevin Miles, next to her.

Miles was wearing his State Farm attire as he sat next to Kelce. He tweeted a selfie of the two during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In my red era with Mama MaAuto," he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

It’s the second straight week Donna Kelce has been in front of the cameras. Last week, she was accompanied by Taylor Swift in her suite as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. Rumors have swirled over whether Swift and Travis have been dating.

TRAVIS KELCE'S WHITE HOUSE MIC MOMENT RESURFACES AS CHIEFS ARRIVE FOR JETS GAME

Travis Kelce tried to maintain on his podcast on Wednesday that he wanted anything between him and the pop superstar to be kept quiet.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was… I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor.…

"So, yeah, I think it’s… What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Donna Kelce’s night might not be over. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and she could be on her way up the New Jersey Turnpike to the Meadowlands next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift is reportedly expected to make an appearance at the game.