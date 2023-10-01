Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Donna Kelce sits next to another famous face to watch Eagles play Commanders

Donna Kelce's night may not be over as Travis is set to play in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Donna Kelce had a new celebrity next to her as she sat in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Philadelphia Eagles, and her son Jason Kelce, take on the Washington Commanders.

The broadcast cameras showed Donna Kelce siting with a "New Heights" podcast hat on her head and Eagles jersey on her back and the actor who plays Jake from State Farm, Kevin Miles, next to her.

Miles was wearing his State Farm attire as he sat next to Kelce. He tweeted a selfie of the two during the game.

Donna Kelce at the premiere

Donna Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on Sept. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

"In my red era with Mama MaAuto," he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It’s the second straight week Donna Kelce has been in front of the cameras. Last week, she was accompanied by Taylor Swift in her suite as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. Rumors have swirled over whether Swift and Travis have been dating. 

Donna Kelce attends the draft

Donna Kelce, the mother of Jason Kelce and Tavis Kelce, attends the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

Travis Kelce tried to maintain on his podcast on Wednesday that he wanted anything between him and the pop superstar to be kept quiet.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was… I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor.…

"So, yeah, I think it’s… What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Donna Kelce’s night might not be over. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and she could be on her way up the New Jersey Turnpike to the Meadowlands next.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

Swift is reportedly expected to make an appearance at the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.