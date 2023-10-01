Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Taylor Swift fan Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium on crutches

Rodgers hasn't been at MetLife since suffering Achilles injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Aaron Rodgers was revealed to be a Taylor Swift fan over the offseason as he was spotted rocking to her tunes when he went to one of her concerts on her Eras Tour.

Unfortunately, Rodgers won’t be on the field as the singer makes an appearance at MetLife Stadium in support of her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But the stars aligned Sunday night as Rodgers was feeling well enough to make it onto the Jets sidelines.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rodgers was seen talking with Kelce before the game. Rodgers was wearing sunglasses and his left foot was in a brace. The Jets quarterback suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive of the season. He’s expected to miss the entire regular season.

As the eyeballs will certainly be on Swift, Rodgers turned heads earlier this year when he was seen rocking to some T-Swift tunes. He was with Miles Teller at the second night of her tour that ran through MetLife Stadium in May.

Rodgers was asked at the team’s facility what his favorite Swift album was.

Aaron Rodgers on crutches

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

"Too many, too many to count," Rodgers said. "Anything off of ‘Folklore,’ probably."

Rodgers then named a few songs before settling on his favorite album.

"How do you pick just one?" Rodgers said. "But if I pick one album, definitely ‘Folklore.’"

Rodgers’ appearance at the Swift concert came as he was taking in the New York metropolitan area. He was seen at a New York Rangers game and a New York Knicks game as the Big Apple welcomed him with open arms.

Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talk before the game on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

While he won’t be playing Sunday night, he will definitely be there to help Zach Wilson out against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.