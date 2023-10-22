Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes show off new handshakes amid monster half for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

The budding friendship between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, continues to shine with a sweet touchdown handshake on Sunday.

Mahomes found a streaking Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Arrowhead Stadium was on fire as it gave the home team a 10-3 lead.

As the Chiefs celebrated on the field, Swift, who has now been in attendance to watch Travis Kelce in four of the last five games, showed off the handshake that she and Brittany Mahomes have clearly been working on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It started off with Swift and Mahomes hitting two high-fives followed by two back-handed ones before grabbing each other’s hands and bumping behinds. The handshake was smooth, showing that these two have been working to perfect it.

But that wasn't the only one they had in the tank.

Kelce was able to find the end zone later in the half as a shovel pass from Mahomes saw strong hands from the veteran tight end, who used some offensive linemen pushing to force his way into the end zone with eight seconds left.

TAYLOR SWIFT WATCHES FOOTBALL WITH FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK BERNIE KOSAR BEFORE ATTENDING CHIEFS GAME

It was Kelce’s 50th career touchdown, which is the fourth-most by any quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history.

That's when Swift and Brittany Mahomes pulled off their second one, adding a 360-degree turn and locked hands that made a circle before an old-fashion chest bump.

There was certainly tons of reason to celebrate in the Arrowhead suite for Swift and Brittany Mahomes while their significant others celebrated on the field.

All of Arrowhead was smiling throughout the first half as the Chiefs were dominating the Chargers’ defense. Kelce set a career-high in the first half for receiving yards with 143 on nine catches, making up for most of Mahomes’ 321 passing yards, which are both insane stat lines.

There are still two quarters left to play in this game, and the Chargers aren't done by a lot. Los Angeles found the end zone twice, with Gerald Everett and Joshua Kelley scoring on their side to make it a 24-17 game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unless the Chargers figure out a way to stop a duo that has been wreaking havoc on them for years in their division, there might be more handshakes to display for Swift and Brittany Mahomes as the Chiefs continue to roll with them in attendance.