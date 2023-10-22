Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift watches football with former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar before attending Chiefs game

Kosar was a Pro Bowler in 1987

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taylor Swift made the trip to Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her rumored beau, but not before she was spending time watching the early games with a former NFL quarterback.

Swift, donned in Chiefs gear, spent her football Sunday with former quarterback Bernie Kosar, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Kosar said the two were watching Kosar's former Cleveland Browns before the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift holds onto a friend in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game and laughs

Taylor Swift was spotted on Sept. 24 at the Kansas City Chiefs game, supporting rumored new flame Travis Kelce. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The two stood side-by-side for the photo, with the pop star giving a thumbs up.

Swiift has made it to four of the Chiefs' last five games since she has been rumored to be dating superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

She went to back-to-back games in Kansas City and then at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. She did not appear at their game against the Vikings in Minnesota but made the trip back to Arrowhead last week against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce helps Taylor Swift back into the car

Travis Kelce helped Taylor Swift on their date night in New York. (Gotham)

NFL WEEK 7 PREVIEW: LEAGUE'S BEST TEAMS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN BIG TEST

The rumored couple was spotted last week in New York holding hands.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland, where Kosar spent eight-and-a-half of his 12 seasons in the NFL.

Kosar earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1987 and was the backup quarterback for the Super Bowl XXVIII champion Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes laugh at MetLife stadium during Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift chatted with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City is looking for their sixth victory in a row after losing the season opener to the Detroit Lions.