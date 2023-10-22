Taylor Swift watches football with former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar before attending Chiefs game

Taylor Swift made the trip to Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her rumored beau, but not before she was spending time watching the early games with a former NFL quarterback.

Swift, donned in Chiefs gear, spent her football Sunday with former quarterback Bernie Kosar, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Kosar said the two were watching Kosar's former Cleveland Browns before the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two stood side-by-side for the photo, with the pop star giving a thumbs up.

Swiift has made it to four of the Chiefs' last five games since she has been rumored to be dating superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

She went to back-to-back games in Kansas City and then at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. She did not appear at their game against the Vikings in Minnesota but made the trip back to Arrowhead last week against the Denver Broncos.

The rumored couple was spotted last week in New York holding hands.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland, where Kosar spent eight-and-a-half of his 12 seasons in the NFL.

Kosar earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1987 and was the backup quarterback for the Super Bowl XXVIII champion Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City is looking for their sixth victory in a row after losing the season opener to the Detroit Lions.