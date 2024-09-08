Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes hug it out at US Open, hit the town for double date amid Trump controversy

There seems to be no rift between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes after the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared to stoke social media controversy with apparent support for former President Donald Trump.

Swift was with Travis Kelce and the Mahomes family at Flushing Meadows to watch the U.S. Open. Swift and Brittany Mahomes were snapped embracing each other lovingly.

Afterward, the New York Post reported the two couples hit the town for a double date. They made the trip from Queens to Manhattan and hit Mēdüzā Mediterranean.

There didn’t seem to be any animosity after Swift and Mahomes sat in different suites while the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. There may have been some as Mahomes has been wrapped up in a social media controversy.

Mahomes’ apparent social media like kickstarted a social media firestorm over the last few weeks. She first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13, when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform." The swimsuit model then appeared to respond to the criticism on her Instagram Stories.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She posted another cryptic message on her social media.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

Mahomes was then caught liking supportive comments of her stance.

Trump, then, thanked her for her apparent support.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.

"With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

All of it led to more concerns about a potential rift between the two on Thursday when they weren’t pictured together. But it all seems to be water under the bridge.

The group was set to see whether Taylor Fritz could end the winless streak for Americans at the Grand Slam event.

Fritz will take on No. 1-seeded Jannik Sinner. Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, and Sinner topped Jack Draper to get the opportunity for the championship. Sinner has one Grand Slam title to his name while Fritz is in search of the first of his career.

But the pressure is mounting.

Swift and Kelce and the Mahomes family were among the celebrities in the building for the event. Kelce is fresh off of the Chiefs’ opening-night victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Swift was in attendance to watch her boyfriend play.

The two flew back to New York after the game. The Chiefs don’t have a game until next Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.

Should Fritz pull off the upset, he would be the first American man to win the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick won the tournament in 2003. Roddick defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets. It was also the last time an American won any of the four premier tournaments. Andre Agassi also won the Australian Open in 2003.

Fritz is the closest in a long time. It’s the first Grand Slam final of his career. He made it as far as the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.