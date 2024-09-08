NFL legend Tom Brady eager to call Cowboys-Browns Week 1 game: 'Let's go'

Tom Brady is ready for his broadcasting debut.

Brady will be the color analyst for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field alongside Kevin Burkhardt. He appeared on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and said he was more than ready to get started.

"You know what? I’m done with all the rehearsals," Brady joked. "Thank God. I had more times in dark closets in the studios in LA. I’m so happy to be here in Cleveland. It’s 65 degrees. It’s sunny.

"Look, I want to cut it loose, too. I want to be able to get out there and get some live reps, too. I’m really excited about today. I got the best team. I’m so happy to be on your guys’ team. It’s a pleasure for me. It’s an honor to be here to call this game in front of so many million of fans watching, and it can’t get here any sooner than 4:30.

"I’m ready to go. L.F.G. Let’s go!"

In 2022, FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a company earnings call that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be joining the sports network’s top announcing team at some point following the conclusion of his illustrious football career. Brady was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time.

Brady decided to delay his foray into the broadcast booth by a year, but eventually committed to starting the second act of his career in 2024. Since then, he has been practicing as much as he could to perfect the new skill.

The New England Patriots legend spoke to FOX Sports during halftime between Texas and Michigan.

"Obviously super excited, there's little anxiety," Brady responded when asked about his emotions ahead of his debut. "There's been a lot of preparation that's gone into it from a lot of people, and it's been a couple years' journey. But, I think the thing that's most exciting to me is I get to get back to NFL football. Being up here in the booth.

"I've got the best partner in Kevin and Erin (Andrews) down on the field with (Tom Rinaldi). . . We've got a great group. There's so many talented people that I get to work with, I get to be a part of a great team. And I get to cover a sport I absolutely love."

