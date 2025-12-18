World's tallest teen Olivier Rioux makes college basketball history in Florida win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida center Olivier Rioux made history during the team’s 102-61 victory over Saint Francis on Wednesday night when the world’s tallest teen recorded his first collegiate field goal in the final minutes of the game.

The Canadian phenom, already a fan favorite, entered the game in the final two minutes of the contest, drawing loud cheers from the crowd, when earlier in the night began chanting "We want Ollie!"

With 43 seconds left, Rioux caught a bounce pass from teammate CJ Ingram and dunked, his feet barely leaving the ground in the process.

At 7-foot-9, Rioux became the tallest player in college basketball history to make a field goal.

"Pretty special, man," Gators coach Todd Golden said after the contest. "The transition, his vertical. Woo. He was up there, man."

"We were just going crazy," added Florida guard Xaivian Lee, who led the team with 18 points.

Rioux, 19, made history last month when he became the tallest college basketball player ever in his debut for the Gators. With his hard-to-miss height on the court, Rioux didn’t touch the ball in that game, but he scored three games later, making a free throw.

"It felt great," Rioux said after his debut. "The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench and even the fans. I think everybody supported me. I’m very grateful."

