Florida Gators

World's tallest teen Olivier Rioux makes college basketball history in Florida win

7-foot-9 Florida center draws loud cheers from crowd before making history with dunk in final minutes

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Florida center Olivier Rioux made history during the team’s 102-61 victory over Saint Francis on Wednesday night when the world’s tallest teen recorded his first collegiate field goal in the final minutes of the game. 

The Canadian phenom, already a fan favorite, entered the game in the final two minutes of the contest, drawing loud cheers from the crowd, when earlier in the night began chanting "We want Ollie!"

Olivier Rioux dunks the ball

Florida center Olivier Rioux dunks against Saint Francis during the second half in Gainesville, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Morgan Hurd)

With 43 seconds left, Rioux caught a bounce pass from teammate CJ Ingram and dunked, his feet barely leaving the ground in the process. 

At 7-foot-9, Rioux became the tallest player in college basketball history to make a field goal. 

"Pretty special, man," Gators coach Todd Golden said after the contest. "The transition, his vertical. Woo. He was up there, man."

Olivier Rioux in action

North Florida guard Dante Oliver, left, and North Florida forward Nestor Dyachok, right, guard against Florida center Olivier Rioux, center, during the second half in Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025. (Chris Watkins/AP Photo)

WORLD'S TALLEST TEENAGER OLIVIER RIOUX MAKES COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HISTORY FOR FLORIDA GATORS

"We were just going crazy," added Florida guard Xaivian Lee, who led the team with 18 points.

Rioux, 19, made history last month when he became the tallest college basketball player ever in his debut for the Gators. With his hard-to-miss height on the court, Rioux didn’t touch the ball in that game, but he scored three games later, making a free throw. 

Olivier Rioux looks on

Olivier Rioux (32) of the Florida Gators during the first half of a Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 3, 2025. (David Becker/Getty Images)

"It felt great," Rioux said after his debut. "The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench and even the fans. I think everybody supported me. I’m very grateful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

