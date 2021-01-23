Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Published

Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win

Associated Press
Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season, and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

The Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the post-season, held a 40-34 lead at the half but took control in the final 20 minutes.

Virginia Tech closed to 47-44 on a lay-in by David N'Guessan with 13:45 to go, then Syracuse outscored the Hokies 31-9 to build its biggest lead of the game at 78-53.

The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2), who entered the game winners of seven of their last eight.

Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 on 5-of-10 from 3. Tyrece Radford had 10. The Hokies leading scorer, Keve Aluma, had just two.

Syracuse outscored the Hokies 46-24 in the paint and shot 51% for the game, 56% in the second half. The team took a season-low 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech shot just 33% for the game and just 8-of-29 from 3 against the Syracuse zone.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were as cold as the Syracuse weather, but the game is probably just a bump in the road considering the way the team has been playing.

Syracuse: The Orange really needed this game and seem to be gaining momentum. If Guerrier, Doezaj and Griffin maintain their consistency, Syracuse could close strong.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Plays three of the next four games on the road, heads to South Bend on Wednesday for a matchup against Notre Dame.

Syracuse: Travels to No. 13 Virginia on Monday for the Orange’s second straight contest against a ranked opponent.