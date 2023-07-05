Switzerland's 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women's World Cup

One day after being selected for the Women’s World Cup, Switzerland's 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney suffered a severe knee injury in training Tuesday and will miss the tournament, the Swiss soccer federation said.

Beney became the latest high-profile player to rupture her ACL, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women’s soccer.

The Swiss federation said she was injured in a tackle during the final training session before Wednesday's warmup game against Morocco, another team in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, had impressed Friday on her international debut in a 3-3 draw against Zambia, which is also going to the World Cup.

Switzerland coach Inka Grings called up 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Amira Arfaoui to replace Beney, the federation said.

Switzerland is in Group A at the World Cup along with Philippines, Norway and New Zealand.