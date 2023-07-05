Expand / Collapse search
Women's World Cup
Published

Switzerland's 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women's World Cup

The Swiss federation says she was injured in a tackle

Associated Press
One day after being selected for the Women's World Cup, Switzerland's 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney suffered a severe knee injury in training Tuesday and will miss the tournament, the Swiss soccer federation said.

Beney became the latest high-profile player to rupture her ACL, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women's soccer.

Iman Beney kicks ball

Iman Beney of Switzerland during the UEFA Womens European Under-17 Championship 2023 Semi-Final match between France and Switzerland at Kadriorg Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Swiss federation said she was injured in a tackle during the final training session before Wednesday's warmup game against Morocco, another team in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Iman Beney in action

Iman Beney of Switzerland in action against Taeryne Job of France during the UEFA Womens European Under-17 Championship 2023 Semi-Final match between France and Switzerland at Kadriorg Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia.  (Sam Barnes - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, had impressed Friday on her international debut in a 3-3 draw against Zambia, which is also going to the World Cup.

Switzerland coach Inka Grings called up 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Amira Arfaoui to replace Beney, the federation said.

Iman Beney runs

Iman Beney of Switzerland during the UEFA Womens European Under-17 Championship 2023 Semi-Final match between France and Switzerland at Kadriorg Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia.  (Sam Barnes - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland is in Group A at the World Cup along with Philippines, Norway and New Zealand.