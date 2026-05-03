The surprising cost of renting a horse stall at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby draws million-dollar horses and global attention, the cost of stabling those prized thoroughbreds is surprisingly modest — a reality that becomes clear beyond the grandstands and away from the pageantry.

Here, in what’s known as the "backside of the Downs," the track operates like a small, self-contained community, with 47 barns housing the horses and as many as 600 workers living and working on site.

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"Want to take a guess how much it costs to rent one of these stalls at the most famous racetrack in the world?" asked Stan Bowling, lead tour guide at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

"$7.50."

That modest daily fee stands in stark contrast to the high-stakes world of thoroughbred racing, where millions can go into preparing a single horse.

"Every morning, from mid-March through the end of the year, the horses are going to be out on the track training between 5:30 and 10 a.m.," Bowling said.

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Steering a golf cart around the backside, he added that by mid-March, approximately 1,400 horses are on-site.

The grounds also include dorms, a chapel and even a small school — part of a world that runs parallel to the spectacle just steps away.

The backside stretches across rows of mostly nondescript stalls, punctuated by a few bearing the names of famed horses and their jockeys.

Qualifying horses arrive in early March to adjust to the track and settle into life at Churchill Downs, which hosts roughly 750 races each year. But no race carries the same weight as the Kentucky Derby, affectionately called the "fastest two minutes in sports," the 12th in a 14-race lineup that anchors the day’s events.

That same high-stakes investment carries over to the fan experience, where attending the Kentucky Derby can come at a steep price.

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"It’s an expensive ticket, I will grant you that, but, for most people, coming to see the Kentucky Derby is a bucket list event," Bowling told Fox News Digital.

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Ticket prices range from about $160 for access to the 26-acre grassy infield, where fans watch the race on large screens, to roughly $800 for some of the cheapest grandstand seats — while luxury experiences above the track can top $400,000.