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Identities of pickleball players killed in plane crash on way to tournament released

Hayden Dillard, Seren Wilson, Brooke Skypala, Stacy Hedrick and pilot Justin Appling were on board

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Malaysian man dies after going over a safety railing to retrieve a ball while playing pickleball Video

Malaysian man dies after going over a safety railing to retrieve a ball while playing pickleball

A man in Malaysia died after going over a safety railing to retrieve a ball while playing pickleball. (Newsflare via Reuters Connect)

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The names of the five people who were killed in the Central Texas plane crash that was taking a pickleball team to a tournament have been revealed.

On board the flight were four Amarillo Pickleball Club players from Amarillo, Texas, Hayden Dillard, Seren Wilson, Brooke Skypala, and Stacy Hedrick, along with pilot Justin Appling.

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A crashed Cessna airplane is seen in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas,

A crashed Cessna airplane is seen in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2026.  (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Dan Dyer, president of the Amarillo Pickleball Club, said he’d played many games with four of the five people who died.

"I’ve handed them medals. They were excellent players. They were out to win some games," Dyer said. "Every weekend there are dozens of tournaments. Some people get the bug; others don’t. But once they do, they’ll travel for a tournament."

SMALL PLANE CRASHES NEAR HICKS AIRFIELD IN TEXAS, REPORTEDLY CAUSING MULTIPLE SEMI-TRUCK FIRES

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators are on scene and serving as the lead investigative agencies, DPS said in its Saturday release.

But the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The plane crashed in Wimberley, a city 40 miles southwest of Austin, at 11 p.m. Thursday.

A crashed Cessna airplane in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas

A crashed Cessna airplane is seen in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas, on May 1, 2026. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman)

Dyer said a second plane was traveling to the event from Amarillo at the same time. Authorities said it landed safely at the airport in New Braunfels, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio.

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"I haven’t heard anything from him," the pilot of the second plane said, according to air traffic control audio.

A controller responded, "He started to move erratically, and now his track is disappeared from the scope. So, we want to make sure everything’s all right with him."

At least one pilot in the area confirmed the troubled plane’s locator emergency device had emitted a distress signal. The controller called 911.

It was mostly cloudy in the New Braunfels area shortly before the crash, and there was a thunderstorm two hours later, the National Weather Service said.

A crashed Cessna airplane in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas

A Cessna airplane crashed in a wooded area on Round Rock Road in Wimberley, Texas, on May 1, 2026. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

Wimberley, with a population of about 3,000, and New Braunfels, with a population of about 116,000, are tourist destinations in the Texas Hill Country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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