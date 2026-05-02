Raptors star RJ Barrett nails season-saving 3-pointer to force Game 7 against Cavaliers

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Clutch doesn’t even begin to describe Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett’s season-saving shot.

The Raptors, down 3-2 in the series, were trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-109 with 10.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Barrett inbounded the ball to Scottie Barnes, with the Raptors needing a basket to save their season. Barnes dribbled to the free-throw line and then kicked the ball back to Barrett, who was waiting at the top of the key.

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Barrett launched a 3-pointer, a shot that needed to find the back of the net if the Raptors were to force a Game 7 and extend their season. Instead, Barrett found the back of the rim and the ball bounced nearly seven feet off it.

The ball then came down and fell through the net, giving the Raptors a 112-110 lead with 1.2 seconds left. Evan Mobley had a chance to win it for the Cavaliers, but his 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said he felt like Barrett’s shot was in the air for an eternity.

"It was only half a second, but it felt like an eternity," Rajakovic said. "I was happy for him, for this team, for this city, that the shot went down."

Barrett said he knew it had a chance to fall because of where the ball landed on the rim.

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"I thought it was still good because it went straight up," Barrett said. "When it goes straight up, you have a chance."

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson had a more succinct reaction to Barrett’s season-saving shot.

"Sometimes the basketball gods aren’t with you," Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers are now looking to turn the page and win Game 7 at home.

"This is why you fight so hard to get home-court advantage," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. This is the playoffs, this is what it’s about. We’ve got to recover and get ready for Sunday’s game."

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"Protect home court," Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell said. "It doesn’t matter if we lost by 30 or two, protect home court. That’s all you can do."

For Raptors fans, the friendly bounce was reminiscent of an even bigger playoff basket north of the border: Kawhi Leonard's four-bounce, buzzer-beating winner against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Raptors fans hope they can get another special memory when the team plays the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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